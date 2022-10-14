Friday, October 14, 2022
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix
Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking CompetitionSee what talented home chefs will cook up in the kitchen in the new reality series, hosted by Queer Eye‘s Antoni Poroski

The Watcher: A suburban dream home turns into the Brannock family’s living nightmare in the new mystery series.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow: A dad and his daughter team up to protect their town after evil Halloween decorations come to life.

Hulu
Rosaline: Fall in love with Rosaline, the fresh love story that puts a comedic twist on Shakespeare’s classic tragedy Romeo and Juliet.

Apple TV+
Shantaram: Choose between freedom and love when you watch the new drama series based on the internationally best-selling novel.

Peacock
Halloween EndsJamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode and faces violence and terror like she’s never seen before in the new horror thriller.

Happy streaming!

