Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:
Netflix
Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition: See what talented home chefs will cook up in the kitchen in the new reality series, hosted by Queer Eye‘s Antoni Poroski.
The Watcher: A suburban dream home turns into the Brannock family’s living nightmare in the new mystery series.
The Curse of Bridge Hollow: A dad and his daughter team up to protect their town after evil Halloween decorations come to life.
Hulu
Rosaline: Fall in love with Rosaline, the fresh love story that puts a comedic twist on Shakespeare’s classic tragedy Romeo and Juliet.
Apple TV+
Shantaram: Choose between freedom and love when you watch the new drama series based on the internationally best-selling novel.
Peacock
Halloween Ends: Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode and faces violence and terror like she’s never seen before in the new horror thriller.
Happy streaming!
