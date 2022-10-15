Fatal fire on Forest Street

MARTINSVILLE, VA – Around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 the Martinsville Fire Department responded to a house fire at 405 Forest Street. The caller informed dispatch that someone may be inside of the home. After working to get the fire under control, crews located a deceased body that was unidentifiable.

The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. No additional information about the victim is available at this time.

The Martinsville Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire and the Martinsville Police Department is conducting a death investigation. No foul play is suspected at this time.