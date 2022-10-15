Saturday, October 15, 2022
HomeNewsLocalFatal fire on Forest Street
NewsLocal

Fatal fire on Forest Street

staff
By staff
0
11
Fatal fire on Forest Street

MARTINSVILLE, VA – Around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 the Martinsville Fire Department responded to a house fire at 405 Forest Street. The caller informed dispatch that someone may be inside of the home. After working to get the fire under control, crews located a deceased body that was unidentifiable.

The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. No additional information about the victim is available at this time.

The Martinsville Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire and the Martinsville Police Department is conducting a death investigation. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Previous article
Sunny with a high of 76 today
Next article
Community Calendar
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Obituaries

Community Calendar

Sunny with a high of 76 today

Warriors end Bulldog’s streak

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

Obituaries

Community Calendar

Sunny with a high of 76 today

POPULAR POSTS

Obituaries

Community Calendar

Sunny with a high of 76 today

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE