Warriors end Bulldog’s streak

High school football

Week #8: Bassett beat Tunstall 50-14, Magna Vista ended Martinsville’s undefeated season 23-16, Chatham over William Campbell 61-40, Dan River over Gretna 35-14, Franklin County beat William Byrd 35-23, and G.W. Danville downed Halifax County 24-21.

Week #9: Next week G.W. Danville is at Bassett, Tunstall is at Martinsville and Magna Vista has the week off.

College football

In college football today: Miami plays at Virginia Tech at noon and UNC is at Duke at 8 p.m. UVA is at Georgia Tech on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.