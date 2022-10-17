Monday, October 17, 2022
Martin Short, Shania Twain and more added to cast of ABC’s ‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration’

Martin Short/Caitlin Cronenberg — David Alan Grier/Etienne Laurent — Shania Twain/Alex Harbaugh

On Monday, ABC announced new additions to its animated/live-action special Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

Martin Short will play the candlestick Lumière, it was announced, with Tony Award winner David Alan Grier added as Cogsworth the clock.

Shania Twain and Leo Abelo Perry will play the mother-son duo Mrs. Potts and Chip; Peacemaker‘s Rizwan Manji will tag along with Joshua Henry‘s Gaston as his sidekick, LeFou; and American Horror Story and Broadway vet Jon Jon Briones will play Belle’s loving father, Maurice.

As previously reported, H.E.R. will play the role of Belle, and Josh Groban will play the Beast.

EGOT winner and West Side Story legend Rita Moreno will serve as the narrator for the telecast, which will be produced by In The HeightsJon M. Chu.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will air December 15 at 8 p.m. on ABC and will be available to stream the next day on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

