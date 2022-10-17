Monday, October 17, 2022
Report: Kevin Porter Jr. agrees to four-year extension with Rockets

PhotoAlto/Sandro Di Carlo Darsa/Getty Images

(HOUSTON) — Shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. has reportedly agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Houston Rockets.

The 26-year-old’s agent told ESPN on Monday that the multi-year extension is worth $82.5 million.

The deal comes hours before the 6 p.m. ET deadline on Monday that affects players who were drafted in 2019. It also comes one day before the 2022-23 NBA regular season tips off on Tuesday.

Porter and the Rockets will kick off their season against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

