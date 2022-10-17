Russia-Ukraine live updates: Drones strike Kyiv early Monday

SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — More than six months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion into neighboring Ukraine, the two countries are engaged in a struggle for control of areas throughout eastern and southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose forces began an offensive in August, has vowed to take back all Russian-occupied territory. But Putin in September announced a mobilization of reservists, which is expected to call up as many as 300,000 additional troops.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Oct 17, 5:55 AM EDT

Zaporizhzhia plant disconnected from power grid

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was disconnected from the power grid after Russian shelling on Monday, Energoatom said.

The plant’s diesel generators were started after a “short-term voltage drop,” the energy company said.

“We once again appeal to the international community to urgently take measures for the demilitarization of the ZNPP as soon as possible,” Energoatom said in a statement.

Oct 17, 3:50 AM EDT

Two trapped under rubble after drone strikes, Kyiv mayor says

Eighteen people were rescued and two were trapped under rubble after a Russian drone struck central Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Air raid sirens started blaring in the capital at about 6:30 a.m. on Monday, accompanied by at least three explosions from drone strikes.

A non-residential building in the Shevchenkinskyi district of the city was on fire, Klitschko said. At least one residential building had also been struck, Kira Rudik, a member of Ukrainian Parliament, said on Twitter.

“Critical infrastructure severely damaged. Ruined buildings,” Rudik said. “We have no time for statements about support. We need air defense asap.”

Oct 17, 3:38 AM EDT

Ukraine shoots down 37 drones, military says

Ukrainian forces shot down 37 Russian drones and three cruise missiles overnight, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.

Oct 17, 1:39 AM EDT

Drones strike Kyiv, mayor says

Multiple blasts struck Kyiv on Monday morning, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Air raid sirens were sounding in the capital, he said. He asked people to shelter in place.

Klitschko shared a photo on Twitter of what he said was the wreckage of a Kamikaze drone.

