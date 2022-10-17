The explosive ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ season 5 trailer is here

Bravo/Charles Sykes

Things are heating up on The Real Housewives of Miami.

During BravoCon on Sunday, the Peacock Original series debuted the trailer for its fifth season in front of fans and the current cast — ﻿﻿Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Guerdy Abraira, Adriana de Moura, and Marysol Patton.

The trailer begins with a main focus on Lisa’s contentious divorce from Lenny.

“I don’t know if my marriage is going to survive,” she says, before the next scene where Lisa reveals to her cast mates that her estranged husband is already seeing another woman.

The current situation is much different from the life Lisa described when she first began the show.

“My husband is a top plastic surgeon in this town, and I am his best creation,” she says in a flashback. “My husband built the perfect wife, and I built the perfect life.”

Lisa and Lenny were married for 12 years before he filed for divorce in May. They share two children: seven-year-old son Logan and three-year-old daughter Elle.

In addition to Lisa’s relationship woes, the trailer teases conflict between all of the RHOM ladies, as well as the struggles within each of their own relationships.

The first four episodes of season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami will be available to stream December 8, with subsequent episodes released weekly on Thursdays.

