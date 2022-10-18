Los Angeles City Council names new president amid controversy

Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — The Los Angeles City Council elected Paul Krekorian as its new council president a week after the previous president resigned following a leaked recording of her making racist and offensive comments about the family of a fellow council member.

“Paul is a committed and conscientious leader who can bring a smart, collaborative, and effective approach to a painful moment when Angelenos deserve steady leadership on the City Council,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement Tuesday. “I am confident that he’ll assemble a leadership team of bridge builders, and I’ll work closely with the Council to help heal the wounds caused by the hateful words of a few.”

The city council has been embroiled in controversy after a recording posted anonymously to Reddit earlier this month captured then-council President Nury Martinez making allegedly racist and offensive comments about a fellow council member’s son.

Protesters called on Martinez to resign and have continued to call for the resignations of Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, the two other city council members heard on the recording.

“Our collective mission must be partnering to press forward on the causes of racial justice and inclusive government — and pushing for new reforms to bring greater transparency, fairness, and decency to how business is conducted and people are treated by those who represent them at City Hall,” Garcetti said in a statement.

This is a developing story.

