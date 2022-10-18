(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.)
Obituary briefs
Buffy Marie Joyal, 45, of Martinsville, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born November 5, 1976 in Plattsburg, New York to Rodney Joyal and Patricia Joyal. ...
Brenda Lee Hairston, 53, of Martinsville, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at her home. She was born May 11, 1969, in Martinsville, to the late Lawrence Martin and Ora Bell Hairston Martin. She ...
Frank Edward Grant was born February 5, 1943, in Henry County, Virginia to the late Howard Grant and the late Maggie Jones Grant. He departed his life on October 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by...
Donna S. Ferguson, age 72, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otha Taylor, Sr. and Mary Eileen Taylor. Donna was employed by Fieldcrest Cannon and Mono...
Bobby Lee Clark, 79, died Saturday, Oct. 15. The visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 20 from 12-1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service with the funeral following at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial P...
Larry Darnell Stanfield, Sr., 72, of Ridgeway, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Salem VA Medical Center. He was born March 21, 1950 in Danville, Virginia, to the late George Washington St...
Harvey Wilson Ratcliff, 86, of Martinsville, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his residence. He was born December 13, 1935 in Virginia, to the late Jessi Ratcliff and Hazel Eanes Ratcliff. I...
Corbie Jean Shields Hairston, 70, of Cascade, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at her residence. She was born March 3, 1952 in West Virginia to the late David and Betty Shields. She had been e...
Barbara Eggleston Smith, 73, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at her residence. She was born January 5, 1949 in Martinsville, to the late Henry Eggleston and Cassie Haislip Eg...
Kenneth Luther Robertson, 47, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 15, 1975 in Martinsville, to the late Kenneth Paul Robertson and Sharon D...
Betty Ann Kidd Durham, 86, of Martinsville, VA passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. She was born January 16, 1936 in Snow Creek, VA to the late Mary Emma New Kidd and Thomas Jefferson Kidd. In additi...
James “Rick” Richard Rogers, 70, of Cascade, Virginia passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 7, 1952, in Danville, Virginia to the late James Barksdale Rogers and...
On Monday, October 10, 2022, Nancy Elizabeth Hairston Shropshire, known affectionately as “Auntie” transitioned into the majestic presence of God. Nancy was born August 5, 1945, in Bassett, Virgi...
Ferretta Hodge Crummie Belcher, 84, of Fifth Street, Martinsville, VA departed from this life Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Mulberry Creek Assisted Living, Martinsville, VA. Born December 8, 1937, in ...
Lewis L. Martin, 79, of 604 Fifth St., Martinsville, VA departed from this life Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Sovah Health- Martinsville, VA. Born March 26, 1943, in Virginia, he was the son of the ...
Dolores Young Motley, 73, of Collinsville, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax. She was born on June 15, 1949, in Martinsville to the late Denver Leste...
Frances “Frank” James Sutter, 66, of Axton, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He was born October 14, 1955, in Carteret, New Jersey, to the late Frank Milton Sutter and ...
Violet Kanode Nelson, 69, of Collinsville, VA, passed away after fighting metastatic lung cancer on October 10, 2022. She was surrounded by her family at home. Visitation will be Friday, October 14, ...
Martha Ann Coleman, 79, of Spencer, Virginia, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Gibson House of Rockingham, North Carolina. She was born May 5, 1943, in Spencer, to the late James B. Coleman and...
Cynthia Marchelle Robinson Gargano, 56, of Martinsville, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born February 8, 1966, in Galax, Virginia, to the late Elbert H...
Clyde James Nunn, Jr., 71, of Bassett, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Salem VA Medical Center in Salem. Clyde was born in Laeger, West Virginia on, October 20, 1950, to the late Clyde James...
Mary Ojean Norman, 79, died Saturday. Visitation will be Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Refuge Temple Ministries Church with the funeral to follow at noon. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.
Chad O’neil DeShazo, 45, of Henry, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born on January 14, 1977 in Martinsville to Sharon DeShazo Wingfield and to the late D...
Joe Alvin Foley, 82, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was born May 16, 1940, in Martinsville, Virginia to the late Richard Foley and Zelma Whitlow Foley. Joe proudly se...
James C. Hubble, 71, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, in Carilion-Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born on September 16, 1951, in Bishop, WV to Dorothy Hubble Whitehead He was preceded in dea...