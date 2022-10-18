Russia-Ukraine live updates: Wave of Russian drones strikes across Ukraine

SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — More than six months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion into neighboring Ukraine, the two countries are engaged in a struggle for control of areas throughout eastern and southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose forces began an offensive in August, has vowed to take back all Russian-occupied territory. But Putin in September announced a mobilization of reservists, which is expected to call up as many as 300,000 additional troops.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Oct 18, 7:00 AM EDT

30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed

About a third of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed by Russian attacks in the last week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday.

“Since Oct. 10, 30% of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed, causing massive blackouts across the country,” he said on Twitter. “No space left for negotiations with Putin’s regime.”

Oct 18, 6:55 AM EDT

13 dead after fighter jet crashes, Russia says

Thirteen people were killed in a fire after a Russian fighter jet crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, Russia, the TASS news service reported.

“Rescuers have completed clearing the debris,” a member of the Emergencies Services told Russia’s state-owned news agency. “Ten bodies were found during rescue activities, which brings the total number of deaths to 13 people, including three children. Nineteen people were injured in the emergency situation.”

The Su-34 fighter plane crashed during a training flight on Monday night, Russian officials said. The jet’s fuel started a fire that engulfed a nine-story residential building in flames, Russia said.

Oct 18, 5:09 AM EDT

Russia targets Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

Air raid sirens went off in Kyiv for more than three hours on Tuesday, as Russia launched a wave of strikes targeting energy infrastructure across Ukraine.

At least three incoming strikes were confirmed by the authorities in Kyiv. A power plant on the city’s left bank was hit, knocking out power for some residents in that area. Some locals said they didn’t have running water.

Kyiv officials did not say whether there were casualties. It was also unclear whether the plant was hit by a missile or a drone — both types of weapons were reportedly heading towards Kyiv, but some were shot down.

Russian missiles and drones struck other targets across Ukraine on Tuesday, officials said.

Russia struck energy infrastructure in both Zhytomyr and Dnipro, knocking out power and running water for some residents, officials said. There was “serious damage,” Dnipro’s governor said.

Russian forces launched eight missiles on Kharkiv from Belgorod, Russia, this morning, according to the governor. They hit several districts of the city, the official said.

Zaporizhzhia was attacked by Russian drones last night, the governor said. One infrastructure object was damaged, along with a warehouse. No casualties were reported.

Oct 18, 3:42 AM EDT

Russian missile strikes apartments, killing one

Russian missiles struck targets in Mykolaiv that included a residential building, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

“A person died,” Zelenskyy said on Twitter. “There was also a strike at the flower market, the chestnut park. I wonder what the Russians were fighting against at these peaceful facilities?”

Oct 17, 5:55 AM EDT

Zaporizhzhia plant disconnected from power grid

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was disconnected from the power grid after Russian shelling on Monday, Energoatom said.

The plant’s diesel generators were started after a “short-term voltage drop,” the energy company said.

“We once again appeal to the international community to urgently take measures for the demilitarization of the ZNPP as soon as possible,” Energoatom said in a statement.

Oct 17, 3:50 AM EDT

Two trapped under rubble after drone strikes, Kyiv mayor says

Eighteen people were rescued and two were trapped under rubble after a Russian drone struck central Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Air raid sirens started blaring in the capital at about 6:30 a.m. on Monday, accompanied by at least three explosions from drone strikes.

A non-residential building in the Shevchenkinskyi district of the city was on fire, Klitschko said. At least one residential building had also been struck, Kira Rudik, a member of Ukrainian Parliament, said on Twitter.

“Critical infrastructure severely damaged. Ruined buildings,” Rudik said. “We have no time for statements about support. We need air defense asap.”

Oct 17, 3:38 AM EDT

Ukraine shoots down 37 drones, military says

Ukrainian forces shot down 37 Russian drones and three cruise missiles overnight, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.

Oct 17, 1:39 AM EDT

Drones strike Kyiv, mayor says

Multiple blasts struck Kyiv on Monday morning, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Air raid sirens were sounding in the capital, he said. He asked people to shelter in place.

Klitschko shared a photo on Twitter of what he said was the wreckage of a Kamikaze drone.

