Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Sovah hires new doctor

Sovah hires new doctor
Kwamba Nkembe, MD

Sovah Physician Practices announced that Kwamba Nkembe, MD will be providing primary care for patients at Sovah Internal Medicine – Martinsville. Dr. Nkembe is no stranger to the Martinsville community, and we are excited to welcome him back.

“We are excited to have Dr. Nkembe alongside our team of providers at Sovah
Physician Practices,” said Carole McGovern, Director of Physician Practices. “His
extensive experience and training combined with his passion for his patients will help us
to meet the healthcare needs of our region.”

Dr. Nkembe is a board-certified Family Medicine Physician and received his Doctor of
Medicine from St. Matthew’s University School of Medicine (Grand Cayman Islands). He
completed his residency at the State University of New York (Stony Brook, NY) and
Master of Public Health from the City University New York (New York, NY). Dr. Nkembe
is a member of the American Association of Family Practice and American Medical
Association.

At Sovah Internal Medicine – Martinsville, Dr. Nkembe specializes in hypertension,
diabetes, acute illnesses/injuries, chronic medical conditions, physicals, and
preventative health. Dr. Nkembe is accepting new patients ages 2 and older, and
appointments may be made by calling 276.666.0452. The practice is located at 319
Hospital Dr. Suite 202 in Martinsville.

