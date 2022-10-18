Sovah hires new doctor

Kwamba Nkembe, MD

Sovah Physician Practices announced that Kwamba Nkembe, MD will be providing primary care for patients at Sovah Internal Medicine – Martinsville. Dr. Nkembe is no stranger to the Martinsville community, and we are excited to welcome him back.

“We are excited to have Dr. Nkembe alongside our team of providers at Sovah

Physician Practices,” said Carole McGovern, Director of Physician Practices. “His

extensive experience and training combined with his passion for his patients will help us

to meet the healthcare needs of our region.”

Dr. Nkembe is a board-certified Family Medicine Physician and received his Doctor of

Medicine from St. Matthew’s University School of Medicine (Grand Cayman Islands). He

completed his residency at the State University of New York (Stony Brook, NY) and

Master of Public Health from the City University New York (New York, NY). Dr. Nkembe

is a member of the American Association of Family Practice and American Medical

Association.

At Sovah Internal Medicine – Martinsville, Dr. Nkembe specializes in hypertension,

diabetes, acute illnesses/injuries, chronic medical conditions, physicals, and

preventative health. Dr. Nkembe is accepting new patients ages 2 and older, and

appointments may be made by calling 276.666.0452. The practice is located at 319

Hospital Dr. Suite 202 in Martinsville.