Warriors end Bulldog’s streak

High school football

Week #10: G.W. Danville at Bassett, Tunstall at Martinsville, Magna Vista has the week off.

Week #9: Bassett beat Tunstall 50-14, Magna Vista ended Martinsville’s undefeated season 23-16, Chatham over William Campbell 61-40, Dan River over Gretna 35-14, Franklin County beat William Byrd 35-23, and G.W. Danville downed Halifax County 24-21.

College football

In college football today: UVA is at Georgia Tech on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Virginia Tech is at NC State on Oct. 27th at 7:30 p.m.