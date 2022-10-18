Tuesday, October 18, 2022
HomeDailiesWarriors end Bulldog's streak
DailiesSports

Warriors end Bulldog’s streak

staff
By staff
0
22854

High school football

Week #10: G.W. Danville at Bassett, Tunstall at Martinsville, Magna Vista has the week off.

Week #9: Bassett beat Tunstall 50-14, Magna Vista ended Martinsville’s undefeated season 23-16, Chatham over William Campbell 61-40, Dan River over Gretna 35-14, Franklin County beat William Byrd 35-23, and G.W. Danville downed Halifax County 24-21.

College football

In college football today: UVA is at Georgia Tech on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Virginia Tech is at NC State on Oct. 27th at 7:30 p.m.

Previous article
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde slam nanny’s “false and scurrilous” claims
Next article
Community Calendar
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Community Calendar

Dailies

Freeze warning tonight

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE