Two dead as small plane crashes at Ohio car dealership

(MARIETTA, Ohio) — A small plane crashed in a car dealership parking lot in Marietta, Ohio, Tuesday morning, leaving the pilot and a passenger dead, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The pilot and passenger were the only people aboard the twin-engine Beechcraft BE9L, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The accident at the Pioneer Buick GMA dealership sparked a fire that took about 30 minutes to extinguish, said Marietta police.

Police do not believe anyone on the ground was injured.

Marietta is located in southeast Ohio along the West Virginia border.

