Tuesday, October 18, 2022
HomeNewsNationalTwo dead as small plane crashes at Ohio car dealership
NewsNational

Two dead as small plane crashes at Ohio car dealership

staff
By staff
0
1
PBNJ Productions/Getty Images

(MARIETTA, Ohio) — A small plane crashed in a car dealership parking lot in Marietta, Ohio, Tuesday morning, leaving the pilot and a passenger dead, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The pilot and passenger were the only people aboard the twin-engine Beechcraft BE9L, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The accident at the Pioneer Buick GMA dealership sparked a fire that took about 30 minutes to extinguish, said Marietta police.

Police do not believe anyone on the ground was injured.

Marietta is located in southeast Ohio along the West Virginia border.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Small plane crashes at Ohio car dealership
Next article
“All is Forgiven”: Restaurateur says James Corden apologized after being tagged his “most abusive customer”
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE