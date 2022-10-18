Freeze warning tonight

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

A freeze warning is in effect from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday for north central North Carolina, northwest North Carolina, central Virginia, south central Virginia, southwest Virginia and west central Virginia. This frost is expected to kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and end the growing season for the year. Low pressure will spin over the Great Lakes through Wednesday while high pressure tracks south through the Plains. Below normal temperatures will remain over the region through Wednesday. Dry

weather and gradually warming temperatures are on the way for the end of the week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: