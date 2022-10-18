Tuesday, October 18, 2022
HomeDailiesFreeze warning tonight
DailiesNewsLocal

Freeze warning tonight

staff
By staff
0
18415
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

A freeze warning is in effect from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday for north central North Carolina, northwest North Carolina, central Virginia, south central Virginia, southwest Virginia and west central Virginia. This frost is expected to kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and end the growing season for the year. Low pressure will spin over the Great Lakes through Wednesday while high pressure tracks south through the Plains. Below normal temperatures will remain over the region through Wednesday. Dry
weather and gradually warming temperatures are on the way for the end of the week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
Previous article
In Brief: Jesse Williams returning to ‘Grey’s’, and more
Next article
UN report finds declines in women’s and children’s health
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Local

Dick & Willie gets more funding

Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Community Calendar

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE