CBP officer shot and killed while on duty at Florida gun range

By staff
Joe Raedle/Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was shot and killed while working at a Florida gun range on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the Trail Glades Range, police said.

“A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer working at the weapons range was critically injured while on duty and pronounced deceased earlier today,” CBP said in a statement.

Officers responded to the range “in reference to a person shot,” police said in a statement. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the male officer to a trauma center where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The unidentified officer was a firearms instructor at the range and was assigned to the Miami International Airport, according to CBP spokesperson Michael Silva.

“Great officer, a great family, and it’s a tragic loss,” Silva told reporters during a press briefing in Miami. “Just all-around great guy.”

“He had that passion for firearms,” Silva added. “He was a great firearms instructor.”

Officials said they are investigating the incident and do not have details to provide, but local and federal law enforcement are involved.

The Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau is handling the investigation. Investigators are speaking with witnesses, police said.

CBP said it is cooperating with the investigation.

