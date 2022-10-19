Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle add more stand-up dates

Kevin Mazur/VF16/WireImage

Chris Rock posted on Instagram that he and Dave Chappelle have added new dates to their joint stand-up tour.

The two comedy legends will take the stage December 1 in San Diego’s Viejas Arena at San Diego State University’s Aztec Bowl before jumping to the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on December 5.

December 7 will have Rock and Chappelle playing the Honda Center in Anaheim, California; December 10 will see them play the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

They play the Chase Center in San Francisco the next evening, before taking the stage at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center on December 12 and then Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, California, on December 14.

Tickets and other info can be found at Live Nation.

