Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Fatal crash in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality.  The crash occurred on Tuesday (Oct 18) at 1:03 p.m. on Route 58, just west of Route 632 in Patrick County.

A 1994 Ford Ranger was traveling west on Route 58, when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2015 Dodge Ram 2500 head-on.

Ashley Nicole Dalton, 39, of Willis, Va., drove the Ranger.  Ms. Dalton was not wearing her seat and died at the scene.

Suzanne W. Rorrer, 45, of Meadows of Dan, Va., drove the Ram.  Ms. Rorrer was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

