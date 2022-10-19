Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Nestle Toll House stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough recalled over possible plastic contamination

fda.gov

(NEW YORK) — Nestlé USA issued a voluntary recall of its ready-to-bake refrigerated stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces.

The company announced the recall with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday for the products produced between June and September 2022 that were distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico.

“No other Nestlé Toll House products, including other Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Cookie Dough and Nestlé Toll House refrigerated cookie dough products, are impacted by this recall,” the company stated.

At the time of publication, no illnesses or injuries have been reported to Nestlé and the company is working in full cooperation with the FDA.

“We immediately took action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue,” the brand said in its recall.

The company has advised consumers who purchased the Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling not to prepare or consume it and urged to “return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.”

“The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers,” the company said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

© 1997-2022 WHEE