Wednesday, October 19, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentRay Romano, Kenan Thomson, Charlie Day and more join Pete Davidson's Peacock...
NewsEntertainment

Ray Romano, Kenan Thomson, Charlie Day and more join Pete Davidson’s Peacock series ‘Bupkis’

staff
By staff
0
9
Photos courtesy: NBC/Mary Ellen Matthews; Ray Romano; The Lede Company

Pete Davidson‘s Peacock series Bupkis just got another injection of some big names. Ray Romano will appear on the series, as will his Everybody Hates Raymond sibling, Brad Garrett

Pete’s former Saturday Night Live co-star Kenan Thompson is also along for the ride, as is It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star and co-creator Charlie DayRed Rocket actor Simon Rex and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies‘ Chase Sui Wonders

So far, the streaming service won’t reveal who the stars will play.

As previously reported, Emmy winner Edie Falco will play Davidson’s mom in the “fictionalized, heightened version of Davidson’s life,” and Oscar winner Joe Pesci plays his grandfather.

Peacock teases, “The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Denzel, Antoine Fuqua back in action as ‘The Equalizer 3’ gets underway
Next article
What the potential JetBlue and Spirit merger could mean for consumers
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE