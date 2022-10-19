HomeNewsEntertainmentYe offers apology to "people I hurt" with anti-Semitic remarks
NewsEntertainment

Ye offers apology to “people I hurt” with anti-Semitic remarks

staff
By staff
0
2
Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Seems that Ye is sort of remorseful about his recent anti-Semitic comments. 

In a short interview clip with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, the rapper reflected on his remarks and offered an apology to those he hurt.  

“I will say, I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the death con — the confusion that I caused,” he said. “I feel like I caused hurt and confusion.”

Ye continued, “And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through. And that I used my platform, where you say ‘hurt people, hurt people’ — and I, I was hurt.”

But Ye says he’s “absolutely not” regretful about making the statement. After Morgan suggested Ye’s comments were racist, the rapper responded, “I fought fire with fire.”

Earlier this month, Ye was restricted on Twitter and Instagram after tweeting that he’s “going death con 3 on Jewish people.” The hateful remarks sparked widespread controversy, both on the internet and across the globe.  

Ye’s interview with Morgan is the latest in a string of recent media appearances for the rapper, during which he’s addressed the anti-Semitic comments. Popular podcast Drink Champs released, then removed, their interview with the rapper, while the HBO show The Shop decided not to air his episode at all. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Fatal crash in Patrick County
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent
National Weather Service
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.