Jeffrey Dahmer continues to haunt Netflix’s TV chart

Netflix users apparently can’t get their fill of content related to notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, a three-part docuseries featuring interviews with the infamous figure himself, generated some 27 million hours viewed on the streaming platform last week, just as Dahmer: Monster The Jeffrey Dahmer Story dropped to #2 on Netflix’s English TV chart. Conversations currently ranks #4 on that list.

Monster, which stars Evan Peters as Dahmer, has spent four weeks on the streaming service’s global Top 10 chart. As reported, the drama is the second most-watched English TV title of all time for Netflix, with more than 824 million hours viewed behind only the fourth season of Stranger Things.

