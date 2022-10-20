Thursday, October 20, 2022
Legal victory for Kevin Spacey as sexual abuse suit is dismissed

Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

Actor Kevin Spacey was found not liable Thursday in a civil sexual abuse trial brought by fellow actor Anthony Rapp.

The lawsuit against the Oscar winner has been dismissed.

The accusations stemmed from an incident in 1986 when Rent veteran Rapp alleged Spacey climbed on top of him at a party when he was just 14 years old and Spacey was 26.

An emotional Spacey told jurors in court testimony Monday that the allegations were not true.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

