Panthers trading RB Christian McCaffrey to 49ers: Report

(NEW YORK) — The Carolina Panthers are trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for second, third, and fourth round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“I’m forever grateful for all of the people who have helped make these past 5 1/2 years so special for me,” McCaffrey posted to Twitter on Friday morning. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Carolina, I will always love you.”

I’m forever grateful for all of the people who have helped make these past 5 1/2 years so special for me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Carolina, I will always love you💙#KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/0rBS8Ajhgy — Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) October 21, 2022

The deal gives San Francisco another weapon in their arsenal as they push for their first Super Bowl since 1994. In 2019, McCaffrey became the third player in league history to have 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards.

The Panthers are currently 1-5 and fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday, with the team already looking to the future. The 49ers, on the other hand, are 3-3 and lead the NFC West, putting them in good position to contend for a spot in the playoffs.

The blockbuster trade made waves on Twitter with McCaffrey’s new teammate, tight end George Kittle chiming in.

