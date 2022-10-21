Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeSportsPanthers trading RB Christian McCaffrey to 49ers: Report
Sports

Panthers trading RB Christian McCaffrey to 49ers: Report

staff
By staff
0
6
John McCoy/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Carolina Panthers are trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for second, third, and fourth round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“I’m forever grateful for all of the people who have helped make these past 5 1/2 years so special for me,” McCaffrey posted to Twitter on Friday morning. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Carolina, I will always love you.”

The deal gives San Francisco another weapon in their arsenal as they push for their first Super Bowl since 1994. In 2019, McCaffrey became the third player in league history to have 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards.

The Panthers are currently 1-5 and fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday, with the team already looking to the future. The 49ers, on the other hand, are 3-3 and lead the NFC West, putting them in good position to contend for a spot in the playoffs.

The blockbuster trade made waves on Twitter with McCaffrey’s new teammate, tight end George Kittle chiming in.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Astros take 2-0 lead over Yankees in ALCS with Game 2 win
Next article
Netflix adds a disclaimer to ‘The Crown’ trailer following Dame Judi Dench’s letter to ﻿’The Times’
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE