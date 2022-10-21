Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeDailiesBulldogs take down Tunstall
DailiesSports

Bulldogs take down Tunstall

staff
By staff
0
22964

High school football

Week #10: Martinsville beat Tunstall Thursday night 48-14. G.W. Danville plays at Bassett tonight and Magna Vista has the week off.

Week #9: Bassett beat Tunstall 50-14, Magna Vista ended Martinsville’s undefeated season 23-16, Chatham over William Campbell 61-40, Dan River over Gretna 35-14, Franklin County beat William Byrd 35-23, and G.W. Danville downed Halifax County 24-21.

College football

In college football: UVA beat Georgia Tech 16-9 last night. Virginia Tech is at NC State on Oct. 27th at 7:30 p.m.

Previous article
Sunny and 64 today
Next article
Community Calendar
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Community Calendar

Dailies

Sunny and 64 today

Sports

Scoreboard roundup — 10/20/22

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE