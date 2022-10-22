Community Calendar

Saturday, Oct. 22

Apple Dumpling Festival in Stuart from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 8th Annual Wine by the River Festival from 2:00 to 7:00 pm, rain or shine at the Smith River Sports Complex Festival Grounds.

Monday, Oct. 24

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace, 10 a.m. to noon at the Martinsville YMCA.

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors, 5 p.m. Ippy’s restaurant, North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Henry County Board of Supervisors, 3 p.m. Henry County Administration Building.

Henry County Board of Supervisors, public hearing, 6 p.m. Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council, 7 p.m., Council Chambers.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Free community meal, 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru at Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Uptown Trick-or-Treat, 4 p.m.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Fall festival at Mulberry Creek Nursing Home, 300 Blue Ridge Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live music, food trucks, trunk or treat, vendors and booths.

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Kyle Petty will be uptown at Roosky’s talking about his new book, Swerve or Die shortly after the Dead On Tools race is over.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Friday, Nov. 4

Exhibit Opening Reception, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts, Admission Free.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Horsepasture District Community meeting 6-7 p.m. with Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan and County Administrator Dale Wagoner, Sheriff Lane Perry and VDOT Resident Engineer Lisa Hughes at the Horsepasture Ruritan Building.

Thursday, Nov. 17

A Beautifully Broken Virginia, 6:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Come experience a unique photographic journey through the beautifully decaying rural places within our state with which so many Virginians have become fascinated.

Saturday, Nov. 19

The Wild Ponies with Doug and Telisha Williams will perform at the Black Box Theatre on Franklin Street at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. uptown Martinsville.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular, 3:00 p.m. Martinsville High School Auditorium. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $25 for reserved seating, and $5 for students.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Friday, Jan. 27

Exhibit Opening Reception, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, The World Beside the Rails and Works by Rocky Wall. Free and open to the public.