Obituaries

AnnaLeigh Scarlet Gammons

08/18/2014

- 10/20/2022

AnnaLeigh Scarlet Gammons, 8 years old, of Spencer, Virginia, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born August 18, 2014 in Martinsville, to Alexander Gammon...

Kathy Eileen Bledsoe

10/23/1951

- 10/19/2022

Kathy Eileen Bledsoe, 70, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Stanleytown Health & Rehab. She was born October 23, 1951 in Providence, North Carolina, to the late James Monroe...

Marilyn Marie “Molly” Dodson Braxton

10/10/1957

- 10/19/2022

Marilyn Marie “Molly” Dodson Braxton, 65, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab. She was born October 10, 1957, in Spencer, Virginia, to the lat...

Ernest Lucas, Jr.

01/31/1970

- 10/17/2022

Ernest Lucas, Jr., 52, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born January 31, 1970 in Maryland, to Doris Fields Lucas and the late Ernest...

William Curtis Hall, Jr.

06/03/1948

- 10/19/2022

William Curtis Hall, Jr., 74, of Axton, VA passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He was born June 3, 1948 in Danville, VA to the late Gwen Hall and William C. Hall, Sr. In addition to his parents, ...

James Martin “Jimmie” Cassady

11/19/1936

- 10/20/2022

James Martin “Jimmie” Cassady, 85, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born in Surry County, N.C. on November 19, 1936 to the late Raymond R. Cassady and Sallie ...

James Ernie Hundley

08/11/1949

- 10/20/2022

James Ernie Hundley 73, of Martinsville passed away on October 20, 2022 at Sovah of Martinsville. He was born in Virginia on August 11, 1949 the son of the late Morton Elbridge Hundley and the late A...

Estelle Willard

05/14/1934

- 10/18/2022

Estelle Willard, 88, of Bassett, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 14, 1934, in Martinsville to the late John Witt and the late Neacy Spencer Witt. In additi...

Buffy Marie Joyal

11/05/1976

- 10/03/2022

Buffy Marie Joyal, 45, of Martinsville, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born November 5, 1976 in Plattsburg, New York to Rodney Joyal and Patricia Joyal. ...

Brenda Lee Hairston

05/11/1969

- 10/15/2022

Brenda Lee Hairston, 53, of Martinsville, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at her home. She was born May 11, 1969, in Martinsville, to the late Lawrence Martin and Ora Bell Hairston Martin. She ...

Frank Edward Grant

02/05/1943

- 10/14/2022

Frank Edward Grant was born February 5, 1943, in Henry County, Virginia to the late Howard Grant and the late Maggie Jones Grant. He departed his life on October 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by...

Donna S. Ferguson

Born 06/21/1950

Donna S. Ferguson, age 72, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otha Taylor, Sr. and Mary Eileen Taylor. Donna was employed by Fieldcrest Cannon and Mono...

Bobby Lee Clark

02/20/1943

- 10/15/2022

Bobby Lee Clark, 79, died Saturday, Oct. 15. The visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 20 from 12-1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service with the funeral following at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial P...

Larry Darnell Stanfield, Sr.

03/21/1950

- 10/13/2022

Larry Darnell Stanfield, Sr., 72, of Ridgeway, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Salem VA Medical Center. He was born March 21, 1950 in Danville, Virginia, to the late George Washington St...

Harvey Wilson Ratcliff

12/13/1935

- 10/13/2022

Harvey Wilson Ratcliff, 86, of Martinsville, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his residence. He was born December 13, 1935 in Virginia, to the late Jessi Ratcliff and Hazel Eanes Ratcliff. I...

Corbie Jean Shields Hairston

Born 03/03/1952

Corbie Jean Shields Hairston, 70, of Cascade, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at her residence. She was born March 3, 1952 in West Virginia to the late David and Betty Shields. She had been e...

Barbara Eggleston Smith

01/05/1949

- 10/12/2022

Barbara Eggleston Smith, 73, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at her residence. She was born January 5, 1949 in Martinsville, to the late Henry Eggleston and Cassie Haislip Eg...

Kenneth Luther Robertson

02/15/1975

- 10/12/2022

Kenneth Luther Robertson, 47, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 15, 1975 in Martinsville, to the late Kenneth Paul Robertson and Sharon D...

Betty Ann Kidd Durham

01/16/1936

- 10/14/2022

Betty Ann Kidd Durham, 86, of Martinsville, VA passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. She was born January 16, 1936 in Snow Creek, VA to the late Mary Emma New Kidd and Thomas Jefferson Kidd. In additi...

James “Rick” Richard Rogers

06/07/1952

- 10/11/2022

James “Rick” Richard Rogers, 70, of Cascade, Virginia passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 7, 1952, in Danville, Virginia to the late James Barksdale Rogers and...

Nancy Elizabeth Hairston Shropshire

08/05/1945

- 10/10/2022

On Monday, October 10, 2022, Nancy Elizabeth Hairston Shropshire, known affectionately as “Auntie” transitioned into the majestic presence of God. Nancy was born August 5, 1945, in Bassett, Virgi...

Ferretta Hodge Crummie Belcher

12/08/1937

- 10/11/2022

Ferretta Hodge Crummie Belcher, 84, of Fifth Street, Martinsville, VA departed from this life Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Mulberry Creek Assisted Living, Martinsville, VA. Born December 8, 1937, in ...

Lewis L. Martin

03/26/1943

- 10/12/2022

Lewis L. Martin, 79, of 604 Fifth St., Martinsville, VA departed from this life Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Sovah Health- Martinsville, VA. Born March 26, 1943, in Virginia, he was the son of the ...

Dolores Young Motley

06/15/1949

- 10/11/2022

Dolores Young Motley, 73, of Collinsville, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax. She was born on June 15, 1949, in Martinsville to the late Denver Leste...

Frances “Frank” James Sutter

10/14/1955

- 10/10/2022

Frances “Frank” James Sutter, 66, of Axton, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He was born October 14, 1955, in Carteret, New Jersey, to the late Frank Milton Sutter and ...

