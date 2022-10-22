Woman mauled by bear while walking dog: Police

Owen Smith/Getty Images/STOCK

(LEAVENWORTH, Wash.) — A woman suffered “significant” injuries Saturday after being charged by a black bear near her home in Washington state, authorities said.

The incident occurred before 7 a.m. in Leavenworth, in central Washington, while the woman was walking her dog, police said.

“The woman had let her dog out that morning when she was charged by an adult female black bear,” the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police said in a statement.

The victim sustained “significant” injuries, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, which responded to the scene and called in Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officers to assist.

She is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, authorities said.

Using a Karelian bear dog, officers located and “lethally removed” an adult female black bear near where the incident occurred later that morning, police said. Two approximately 9-month-old cubs were also captured and transported to a wildlife rehabilitation facility, police said.

“We are extremely thankful that the victim is receiving medical care from this unfortunate encounter,” Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police Captain Mike Jewell said in a statement. “Public safety is our priority; our officers and staff were quick to mobilize to locate the animal and secure the scene.”

The sheriff’s office had warned residents to avoid the area following the bear attack.

Since 1970, Washington state authorities have recorded 20 human-black bear encounters that resulted in a documented injury, including one fatal attack.

