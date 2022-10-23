Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties

Local Headlines

A death has been confirmed by Virginia State Police in a crash Saturday night between a truck and a motorcycle. According to the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, the call reporting the crash was at 6:56 p.m. along VA-40 (Old Franklin Turnpike). The crash was near Chestnut Hill Rd; Rt. 705N/S (Franklin County); / CHESTNUT HILL RD, according to VDOT. The road was closed because of the crash, but has since been reopened.

Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Oct 21) at 7:15 p.m. on Route 626, three-tenths of a mile north of Route 928 in Pittsylvania County. A 1993 Chevrolet S-10 was traveling south on Route 626, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The Chevrolet was driven by Troy Lee Neal III, 59, of Dry Fork, Va. Mr. Neal was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Sarah Ashley Hill

Remains found in North Carolina are confirmed to be those of a woman reported missing from Patrick County in 2018. Sarah Ashley Hill’s body was found October 17 when the Surry County (NC) Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant for 1791 Asbury Road in Westfield, North Carolina. The search was conducted to obtain information, evidence and any other leads related to the missing person investigation of Hill, according to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said investigators from all three agencies assisted with the investigation and search. Detectives brought in specialized personnel to use heavy equipment to move dirt and terrain and stabilize a structure. That search led detectives to find Hill’s remains, according to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons. The remains were found beneath the floor of a structure. An autopsy confirmed the identification. An investigation is ongoing, with no information yet released about the cause of death.

Fatal fire on Forest Street

A fire that killed one person in Martinsville October 14 on Forest Street has been deemed accidental, according to the Fire Marshal division of Martinsville Fire & EMS. The name of the victim has not been released. Burn patterns and other evidence indicate the house fire on Forest Street originated within the resident’s bedroom in the rear of the home, according to the fire marshal. Fire investigators found an electrical outlet that showed evidence of an unspecified failure involving the receptacle being overloaded. The fire spread from the outlet to adjacent wood and furniture, and ultimately the rest of the house.

Law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty will be honored in a memorial during Tuesday’s 6 p.m. meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors. The seven local officers who have lost their lives on duty since 1922 are John Hughes Mitchell, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, 1922; George S. Frame, Bassett Police Department, 1923; John J. Johnston, Fieldale PD, 1945; Willis Herman Ferguson, HCSO, 1975; George Melvin Brown, HCSO, 1984; Paul Edward Grubb, HCOS, 1989; and Sgt. J. Michael Philippi, 2014.