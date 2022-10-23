(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.)
Obituary briefs
08/18/2014 - 10/20/2022
AnnaLeigh Scarlet Gammons, 8 years old, of Spencer, Virginia, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born August 18, 2014 in Martinsville, to Alexander Gammon...
10/23/1951 - 10/19/2022
Kathy Eileen Bledsoe, 70, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Stanleytown Health & Rehab. She was born October 23, 1951 in Providence, North Carolina, to the late James Monroe...
10/10/1957 - 10/19/2022
Marilyn Marie “Molly” Dodson Braxton, 65, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab. She was born October 10, 1957, in Spencer, Virginia, to the lat...
01/31/1970 - 10/17/2022
Ernest Lucas, Jr., 52, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born January 31, 1970 in Maryland, to Doris Fields Lucas and the late Ernest...
06/03/1948 - 10/19/2022
William Curtis Hall, Jr., 74, of Axton, VA passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He was born June 3, 1948 in Danville, VA to the late Gwen Hall and William C. Hall, Sr. In addition to his parents, ...
11/19/1936 - 10/20/2022
James Martin “Jimmie” Cassady, 85, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born in Surry County, N.C. on November 19, 1936 to the late Raymond R. Cassady and Sallie ...
08/11/1949 - 10/20/2022
James Ernie Hundley 73, of Martinsville passed away on October 20, 2022 at Sovah of Martinsville. He was born in Virginia on August 11, 1949 the son of the late Morton Elbridge Hundley and the late A...
05/14/1934 - 10/18/2022
Estelle Willard, 88, of Bassett, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 14, 1934, in Martinsville to the late John Witt and the late Neacy Spencer Witt. In additi...
11/05/1976 - 10/03/2022
Buffy Marie Joyal, 45, of Martinsville, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born November 5, 1976 in Plattsburg, New York to Rodney Joyal and Patricia Joyal. ...
05/11/1969 - 10/15/2022
Brenda Lee Hairston, 53, of Martinsville, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at her home. She was born May 11, 1969, in Martinsville, to the late Lawrence Martin and Ora Bell Hairston Martin. She ...
02/05/1943 - 10/14/2022
Frank Edward Grant was born February 5, 1943, in Henry County, Virginia to the late Howard Grant and the late Maggie Jones Grant. He departed his life on October 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by...
Born 06/21/1950
Donna S. Ferguson, age 72, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otha Taylor, Sr. and Mary Eileen Taylor. Donna was employed by Fieldcrest Cannon and Mono...
02/20/1943 - 10/15/2022
Bobby Lee Clark, 79, died Saturday, Oct. 15. The visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 20 from 12-1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service with the funeral following at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial P...
03/21/1950 - 10/13/2022
Larry Darnell Stanfield, Sr., 72, of Ridgeway, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Salem VA Medical Center. He was born March 21, 1950 in Danville, Virginia, to the late George Washington St...
12/13/1935 - 10/13/2022
Harvey Wilson Ratcliff, 86, of Martinsville, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his residence. He was born December 13, 1935 in Virginia, to the late Jessi Ratcliff and Hazel Eanes Ratcliff. I...
Born 03/03/1952
Corbie Jean Shields Hairston, 70, of Cascade, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at her residence. She was born March 3, 1952 in West Virginia to the late David and Betty Shields. She had been e...
01/05/1949 - 10/12/2022
Barbara Eggleston Smith, 73, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at her residence. She was born January 5, 1949 in Martinsville, to the late Henry Eggleston and Cassie Haislip Eg...
02/15/1975 - 10/12/2022
Kenneth Luther Robertson, 47, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 15, 1975 in Martinsville, to the late Kenneth Paul Robertson and Sharon D...
01/16/1936 - 10/14/2022
Betty Ann Kidd Durham, 86, of Martinsville, VA passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. She was born January 16, 1936 in Snow Creek, VA to the late Mary Emma New Kidd and Thomas Jefferson Kidd. In additi...
06/07/1952 - 10/11/2022
James “Rick” Richard Rogers, 70, of Cascade, Virginia passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 7, 1952, in Danville, Virginia to the late James Barksdale Rogers and...
08/05/1945 - 10/10/2022
On Monday, October 10, 2022, Nancy Elizabeth Hairston Shropshire, known affectionately as “Auntie” transitioned into the majestic presence of God. Nancy was born August 5, 1945, in Bassett, Virgi...
12/08/1937 - 10/11/2022
Ferretta Hodge Crummie Belcher, 84, of Fifth Street, Martinsville, VA departed from this life Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Mulberry Creek Assisted Living, Martinsville, VA. Born December 8, 1937, in ...
03/26/1943 - 10/12/2022
Lewis L. Martin, 79, of 604 Fifth St., Martinsville, VA departed from this life Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Sovah Health- Martinsville, VA. Born March 26, 1943, in Virginia, he was the son of the ...
06/15/1949 - 10/11/2022
Dolores Young Motley, 73, of Collinsville, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax. She was born on June 15, 1949, in Martinsville to the late Denver Leste...
10/14/1955 - 10/10/2022
Frances “Frank” James Sutter, 66, of Axton, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He was born October 14, 1955, in Carteret, New Jersey, to the late Frank Milton Sutter and ...