Sunday, October 23, 2022
Sunny and 70 today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Mild weather is expected for much of the upcoming week with temperatures above normal. High pressure centered over the Appalachians will move very little the next several days resulting in a continuation of the fair dry conditions. Low pressure off the Mid Atlantic will bring a few extra clouds and showers to far eastern Virginia today into Monday impacting areas mainly east of Interstate 95. A frontal system will bring the next chance of rain to the immediate area around mid week.

