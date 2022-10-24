In Brief: More ‘Feds’ for ABC, and more

A fourth installment in the Conjuring franchise is in the works with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick penning the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Returning to produce are James Wan and Peter Safran, the filmmaking team behind every film in the Conjuring Universe. The films are based on the real-life case files of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Their investigations over the years into cases including the Amityville murders, and the books they wrote about them, also inspired film franchises including The Amityviille Horror, The Nun and Annabelle. Neither Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who have portrayed the Warrens in the three previous movies, as well as in spinoff Annabelle Comes Home, have signed on to the new film as yet…

True to his word, Jimmy Kimmel has lined up comedian Ariel Elias to appear on his ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! Elias famously had a full beer thrown at her onstage by the husband of a belligerent heckler, which turned it into a viral moment when the comic picked up the beer and chugged it. When Kimmel praised her “gutsy performance” on Twitter, Elias made another gutsy move by asking Kimmel if she could make her “late night debut” on his show. Jimmy replied, “definitely,” and is making good on that promise…

ABC has given The Rookie: Feds a full 22-episode season order at ABC, according to Variety. Feds, a spinoff of The Rookie, stars Niecy Nash-Betts, reprising her Rookie role of Simone Clark, a plain-talking newbie FBI agent. The Rookie: Feds, also starring Frankie R. Faison, James Lesure, Britt Robertson, Felix Solis and Kevin Zegers, airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.