Scoreboard roundup — 10/23/22

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Houston 6, NY Yankees 5 (Houston wins 4-0)
NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Philadelphia 4, San Diego 3 (Philadelphia wins 4-1)
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Portland 106, LA Lakers 104
Charlotte 126, Atlanta 109
Utah 122, New Orleans 121 (OT)
Cleveland 117, Washington 107 (OT)
Minnesota 116, Oklahoma City 106
Golden State 130, Sacramento 125
Phoenix 112, LA Clippers 95
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Chicago 5, Seattle 4
Columbus 5, NY Rangers 1
Florida 3, NY Islanders 2
Detroit 5, Anaheim 1
San Jose 3, Philadelphia 0
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Baltimore 23, Cleveland 20
Carolina 21, Tampa Bay 3
Cincinnati 35, Atlanta 17
Dallas 24, Detroit 6
NY Giants 23, Jacksonville 17
Tennessee 19, Indianapolis 10
Washington 23, Green Bay 21
Las Vegas 38, Houston 20
NY Jets 16, Denver 9
Kansas City 44, San Francisco 23
Seattle 37, L.A. Chargers 23
Miami 16, Pittsburgh 10
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
New York City FC 3, CF Montreal 1
Austin FC 2, FC Dallas 1
