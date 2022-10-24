Scoreboard roundup — 10/23/22

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Houston 6, NY Yankees 5 (Houston wins 4-0)

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Philadelphia 4, San Diego 3 (Philadelphia wins 4-1)

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Portland 106, LA Lakers 104

Charlotte 126, Atlanta 109

Utah 122, New Orleans 121 (OT)

Cleveland 117, Washington 107 (OT)

Minnesota 116, Oklahoma City 106

Golden State 130, Sacramento 125

Phoenix 112, LA Clippers 95

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Chicago 5, Seattle 4

Columbus 5, NY Rangers 1

Florida 3, NY Islanders 2

Detroit 5, Anaheim 1

San Jose 3, Philadelphia 0

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Baltimore 23, Cleveland 20

Carolina 21, Tampa Bay 3

Cincinnati 35, Atlanta 17

Dallas 24, Detroit 6

NY Giants 23, Jacksonville 17

Tennessee 19, Indianapolis 10

Washington 23, Green Bay 21

Las Vegas 38, Houston 20

NY Jets 16, Denver 9

Kansas City 44, San Francisco 23

Seattle 37, L.A. Chargers 23

Miami 16, Pittsburgh 10

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

New York City FC 3, CF Montreal 1

Austin FC 2, FC Dallas 1

