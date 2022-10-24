Tornado watch, thunderstorm warnings issued in parts of Texas

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Thunderstorm warnings and a tornado watch were in effect in parts of Texas on Monday, as severe weather makes its way through the state.

The storms will push eastward and bring the first round of severe weather from Dallas to Waco, Austin and San Antonio on Monday afternoon.

Damaging winds, large hail, potential flash flooding and a few tornadoes are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

The second round of severe weather for eastern Texas will begin Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday as the cold front moves east.

The National Weather Service Fort Worth issued thunderstorm warnings in several cities and towns in central Texas. A tornado watch is in effect until 12 a.m. local time for southern counties in the central part of the state.

A line of severe storms with tornadoes will be possible starting after 10 p.m. local time from San Antonio and Dallas and move east to Houston and Shreveport, Louisiana, by 3 or 4 a.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott activated state emergency resources Monday ahead of the storms.

“The State of Texas is working closely with local emergency management officials to ensure our communities have access to critical resources ahead of severe weather threats,” Abbott said in a press release. “We urge Texans to remain vigilant and follow the guidance of their local officials and first responders to keep themselves and their loved ones safe through these storms.”

In March, a tornado outbreak in central and northern Texas, with wind gusts of up to 64 mph and hail the size of golf balls, damaged multiple homes and businesses, the National Weather Service said. The outbreak, which also occurred in Oklahoma, killed one person and injured 10 others.

March saw record-breaking tornado activity in the U.S. with 218 — the most to ever occur in that month, according to the National Weather Service.

According to AccuWeather, while tornadoes can strike at any time of the day, nighttime tornadoes are particularly dangerous because people are often not paying attention to the weather and are asleep.

Tornadoes that strike between midnight and 6 a.m. are 2.5 times deadlier than tornadoes that strike during other times of the day, according to AccuWeather.

ABC News’ Julia Jacobo, Emily Shapiro and Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.

