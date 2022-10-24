Monday, October 24, 2022
Two hurt in shooting at St. Louis high school, suspect in custody

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(ST. LOUIS) — Two students were injured in a shooting at a St. Louis, Missouri, high school Monday morning, according to the school district.

The suspect “was quickly stopped by police” inside the Central Visual and Performing Arts school following the shooting, according to the St. Louis Public School District.

Students are being evacuated from the building, the district said.

The injured students’ conditions were not immediately clear.

Story developing…

