‘Will & Grace’ stars and more pay tribute to Leslie Jordan: “You were loved, sweet man”

Good Morning America

Many are paying tribute to actor Leslie Jordan, who died Monday in Los Angeles in a car crash. He was 67 years old.

Jordan is best known for his roles as Beverley Leslie on Will and Grace, Sid in the TV series The Cool Kids and several characters in American Horror Story.

Following news of his death, many in Hollywood took to social media to remember Jordan, including his “Will & Grace co-star, Eric McCormack.

“Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest and flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known,” McCormack wrote on Twitter. “…Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man.”

Sean Hayes: “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”

Lynda Carter: “Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times… It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul.”

George Takei: “I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit.”

Billy Eichner: “Leslie Jordan. What an angel. Gone much too soon. RIP.”

Ellen DeGeneres: “I just heard about Leslie Jordan. This is unbelievably tragic. He was such a light.”

Jim Parsons: “…Leslie was both a man of the earth and an absolute angel….I am shocked and sad beyond words to learn of his death, but I am equally filled with immense gratitude at having crossed his path on his journey. Rest in peace, you good, good man.”

