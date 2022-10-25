Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentDisney+ snags 'Doctor Who' for global distribution
NewsEntertainment

Disney+ snags ‘Doctor Who’ for global distribution

staff
By staff
0
10
BBC/Disney+

Disney Branded Television and the BBC trumpeted on Tuesday that it will be bringing the beloved British sci-fi show Doctor Who to a global audience.

The announcement was made this morning by the next Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa, during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The deal will bring future episodes of the series about the titular time and dimension-spanning hero to viewers all over the world via streaming on Disney+.

Doctor Who first appeared on TV in the U.K. in 1963. Since then, 13 actors have portrayed the character; Gatwa’s debut will be in 2023.

Ayo Davis, the president of Disney Branded Television said in a statement, “Doctor Who has captivated the imaginations of families around the world for the past six decades. We are so excited about this collaboration with the BBC, and the opportunity to bring this iconic franchise — and [producer] Russell T Davies‘ brilliant vision — to life for a huge new global audience.”

Davis added of the doctor’s powerful gadget, “Grab your sonic screwdrivers and prepare to travel through time and space!”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
McRib is back for limited time as McDonald’s announces ‘farewell tour’
Next article
Man who sold gun used in synagogue hostage crisis sentenced to nearly eight years in prison
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Lots of race traffic expected later this week
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE