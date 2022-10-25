Four kids, two adults dead from murder-suicide at Wisconsin apartment: Police

Sheila Paras/Getty Images

(HARTLAND, Wis.) — Four children and two adults whose bodies were found at an apartment fire in Wisconsin died in a murder-suicide, according to authorities.

All six individuals were shot once, Hartland police announced Monday. The adult man, Connor McKisick, had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The other adult was identified as Jessica McKisick, police said.

The children were only identified by police as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. The boys were twins and the children of Connor and Jessica McKisick, Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko added.

The six bodies were found early Friday morning when crews responded to a fire at the four-family apartment building in Hartland, which is about 26 miles west of Milwaukee.

Police said in a statement Monday that there’s “evidence of an ignitable liquid in the apartment where it normally would not be located.”

No other persons of interest were identified, police said, adding, “there is no further danger to the community.”

The exact times of the shootings are not yet clear, but the chief said the shootings were believed to be close to the report of the fire, which was at 5:11 a.m. local time.

Several guns have been recovered from the apartment, Misko said.

The three other families who lived in the apartment building have been displaced, officials said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.