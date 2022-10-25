Tuesday, October 25, 2022
‘House of the Dragon’ finale scores HBO’s biggest season finale audience since ‘Game of Thrones’

By staff
Ollie Upton / HBO

HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, concluded its first season in a big way, drawing the premium cabler service’s biggest audience since GoT‘s conclusion in 2019.

House of the Dragon 9.3 million viewers Sunday night across all platforms, based on a combination of Nielsen and first party data, according HBO. That despite stiff competition from Sunday Night Football and the final game of the Major League Baseball ALCS between the NY Yankees and Houston Astros.

“We’re so thrilled to see House of the Dragon catch fire with Game of Thrones fans around the world, as well as new viewers who are discovering the world of Westeros for the first time,” said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max. “Congrats to [Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin, Co-Creator/Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer/Writer, Ryan Condal, Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer/Director, Miguel Sapochnik] and the whole House of the Dragon team on an incredible first season.”

House of the Dragon debuted August 21, to the largest audience for any new original series in the history of HBO and the best series launch on HBO Max across the U.S., Latin America, and Europe. The series is averaging 29 million viewers per episode in the U.S.

The complete first season of House of the Dragon is now available to stream on HBO Max.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

DeSantis breaks with Trump on early voting: ‘Can’t be complacent’
Should parents be concerned about fentanyl in Halloween candy? Experts weigh in
