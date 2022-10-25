Shonda Rhimes wants to bring back ‘Private Practice’ to TV, says it had “endless possibility”

Good Morning America

Shonda Rhimes, along with her producing partner, Betsy Beers, has created some of the most memorable TV shows of the 21st century, but which of the ones that have ended does she most want to see return?

Though Shondaland shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and Bridgerton are still delighting fans, the pair told Good Morning America that she’d most like to see Private Practice, which ran on ABC from 2007-2013, make a comeback.

“I miss my Scandal family so badly that I would come back with them at any point, but I actually feel like we didn’t finish telling our stories on Private Practice,” Rhimes said. “We had so many more stories we could tell.”

She continued, “I just felt like we had so much more to say with those characters and so much further to go, and that also felt like a show that had endless possibility.”

Private Practice starred Kate Walsh, reprising her character Dr. Addison Montgomery from Grey’s Anatomy, alongside a cast which included Tim Daly, Audra McDonald, Paul Adelstein, KaDee Strickland, Chris Lowell, Taye Diggs and Amy Brenneman.

The show also introduced viewers to Caterina Scorsone‘s Amelia Shepherd, now a mainstay on Grey’s Anatomy.

Walsh, for her part, was introduced in the season 1 finale of Grey’s Anatomy before she departed in the season 3 finale to star in the spin-off, Private Practice, with her character in the lead.

Though she would pop up for guest spots and crossover events between the two shows, Walsh didn’t return to Grey’s Anatomy after Private Practice ended until season 18, when she appeared for a few episodes. Walsh is back in a recurring role for Grey’s Anatomy season 19.

Rhimes also revealed that for all her success, there’s another genre she’s looking to tackle: science fiction.

