HomeNewsEntertainmentTyler Perry, Rihanna and more join Will Smith at 'Emancipation' screening
NewsEntertainment

Tyler Perry, Rihanna and more join Will Smith at ‘Emancipation’ screening

staff
By staff
0
1
Apple TV+

Emancipation, according to Apple TV+, tells “the triumphant story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom.”

The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” which first appeared in Harper’s Weekly after being taken during a Union Army medical examination. The graphic image contributed to the growing public opposition to slavery.

Some in attendance at the screening later praised the film on social media.

“I’m still haunted by #Emancipation. It’s truly powerful, moving and captivating,” Perry wrote on his Instagram Stories. “And the conversation afterwards with this group was legendary.”

“This night was truly one for the books! An amazing and brilliant group of friends got together and witnessed TRUE ART,” Barris added on Instagram. “The conversation after was the effect of what anything and everything we as creatives do in this industry hope for.”

Emancipation is Smith’s first film since he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards and won the Best Actor Oscar for King Richard.

As a result of the headline-making controversy, Smith received a 10-year ban from Oscars ceremonies. He apologized to Rock, the Academy and his family and fans on numerous occasions.

Emancipation debuts in U.S. theaters on Dec. 2 and hits Apple TV+ a week later on Dec. 9.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Man who sold gun used in synagogue hostage crisis sentenced to nearly eight years in prison
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Lots of race traffic expected later this week
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent
National Weather Service
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.