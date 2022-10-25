Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Sunny and 72 today

staff
By staff
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure aloft and at the surface over eastern Virginia will drift slowly east away from the area today and tonight. Low pressure off the South Carolina coast will drift very slowly north through the western Atlantic. Meanwhile, a vigorous trough of low pressure over the Southern Plains will move northeast into the Tennessee and Ohio Valley by Wednesday. Scattered rain showers will drift into areas west of the Blue Ridge Wednesday morning before dissipating as the forecast area remains sandwiched between low pressure to the west/northwest and east of the area. Otherwise, mainly dry conditions will continue with above normal temperatures through the end of the week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
