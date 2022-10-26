Thursday, October 27, 2022
5-year-old boy mysteriously found dead in suitcase ID’d, mom wanted for murder

By staff
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) — A boy mysteriously found dead in a suitcase in rural Indiana has been identified after six months, and police said they’ve issued an arrest warrant for his mother for murder.

The little boy was identified as Cairo Jordan of Atlanta, Indiana State Police announced at a news conference Wednesday. Cairo was 5 years old at the time of his death. He would’ve turned 6 on Oct. 24, police said.

The suitcase containing Cairo’s remains, which had a Las Vegas design, was found on April 16 on an isolated, dead-end road in Washington County, authorities said.

Cairo’s autopsy didn’t show signs of physical trauma and his cause of death was ruled an “electrolyte imbalance,” likely caused by a “viral gastroenteritis,” police said. His toxicology report was negative, police added.

Indiana State Police on Wednesday identified two suspects: Cairo’s mother, Dejaune Anderson, 37, of Atlanta; and Dawn Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Anderson is wanted for murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice, police said.

Coleman was arrested in San Francisco on Oct. 19 for neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice, police said.

Anderson remains at large. Her last known location was Los Angeles, police said, adding that she’s known to travel and has recently been to San Francisco, San Diego, Las Vegas and Houston.

