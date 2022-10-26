Lots of race traffic expected later this week

Local Headlines

Martinsville Speedway

DOT says to expect an increase in the volume of traffic near Martinsville Speedway. Officials say the increase in traffic is expected to be from October 27 to the 30th. VDOT says it will place many signs and changeable message boards throughout the region to assist travelers. Traffic will be routed to the speedway in certain patterns to minimize overall congestion as much as possible. Fans are asked to watch for the speed limit to reduce gradually from 65 mph to 35 mph on the Route 220/Route 58 Bypass as they approach the speedway.

Racing at Martinsville

For the past few years, Halloween weekend in Southwest Virginia has included an exciting time for race fans at the Martinsville Speedway – and that’s no different this fall. As the historic racetrack celebrates its 75th anniversary of short track racing, it will do so with lots of fun family filled activities. The Martinsville racetrack hosts the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale on Thursday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race on Sunday.

Motorcycle crash in Franklin County

Virginia State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, (Oct 22) at 6:54 p.m. on Route 40, at the intersection of Route 705 in Franklin County. A 2004 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling east on Route 40 at a high rate of speed, when the motorcycle struck a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, which was making a left turn onto Route 40 from Route 705. James Dean Frith, 22, of Union Hall, Va., drove the Yamaha. Mr. Frith was wearing his helmet and died at the scene. Coy A. Hodges, 45, of Rocky Mount, Va., drove the Chevrolet. Mr. Hodges was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

Raymond Lee Rivers III

A Reidsville man has been charged in connection to a kidnapping and serious assault. Raymond Lee Rivers, III, 37, has been charged by Rockingham County Sheriff’s Investigators in connection to a kidnapping and serious assault that occurred at 199 Willis Ln. Reidsville, N.C. during the early morning hours of Saturday, October 22, 2022. The victim in this incident was taken to a local area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The victim is expected to survive. Identifying information about the victim is not being disclosed due to safety concerns. Raymond Lee Rivers, III was arrested Saturday afternoon on charges of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, First Degree Kidnapping, Assault on a Female and Larceny of a Motor Vehicle. He was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $500,000 secured bond.