Darrell Brooks found guilty of homicide in deadly Wisconsin Christmas parade attack

Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(WAUKESHA, Wis.) — Darrell Brooks has been found guilty of intentional homicide for barreling his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Six people were killed and dozens were injured when Brooks’ car plowed into paradegoers on Nov. 21, 2021. The victims killed ranged in age from 8 to 81.

Brooks faced dozens of charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

Witnesses took the stand for the prosecution, recounting the screaming and crying as victims were struck by the fast-moving car.

“After the vehicle had come through … I looked back and saw all the carnage behind us. My thought then was that we were involved in some sort of terrorist act,” Detective Lukas Hallark said on the stand, according to Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN-TV. “[There was] overwhelming fear and overwhelming panic amongst everyone in downtown Waukesha.”

Brooks, 40, dismissed his public defenders during the trial and went on to represent himself.

“This incident was not planned, not intentional. This incident was never even thought about,” Brooks told the jury in his opening statement, according to WISN.

Brooks had multiple outbursts during the trial. At one point, he was moved to an auxiliary courtroom due to disruptive behavior. Judge Jennifer Dorow said Brooks was “having a stare down with me, it’s very disrespectful. He pounded his fist. Frankly, it’s making me scared,” reported WISN.

The city of Waukesha had always held its Christmas parade before Thanksgiving. But this year the parade will take place on Dec. 4.

“By adjusting the Christmas Parade date, more resources are available for staffing in cases of unplanned emergencies which includes Police and Fire Department resources, hospital staff, and many others,” the city said in a statement.

