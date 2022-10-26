Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Nick Cannon expecting second baby with Alyssa Scott

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Amnesty International USA

Just weeks after Nick Cannon announced his 11th child is on the way, Alyssa Scott posted to Instagram that she’s the mom-to-be again, and Entertainment Tonight has confirmed Nick’s the dad.

Scott gave birth to Cannon’s seventh child, son Zen, in 2021; Zen passed away at 5 months old after battling brain cancer.

The news comes after Nick recently welcomed his ninth baby, his first with girlfriend LaNisha Cole, and then his 10th, his third with Brittany Bell.

Cannon is also expecting another baby with model Abby De La Rosa, with whom he already has twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.

Bell and Cannon also have a 5-year-old son named Golden “Sagon” and a 20-month-old daughter named Powerful Queen.

Nick is also father to twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, and daughter Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi.

