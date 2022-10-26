(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.)

Obituary briefs

Phillip Morris Greene, 85, of Danville, died Monday. All services will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Clarence “Cleve” Holland, 70 of Martinsville, died Monday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Maria Gabriela Viveiros, 36, of Martinsville, died Monday. All services will be private.

Wright Funeral Service is in charge.