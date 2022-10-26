‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ debuts Wednesday on Disney+

Lucasfilm

Wednesday is a good day for Star Wars fans who have Disney+: The streaming service has not only dropped the eighth chapter of its well-received 12-episode series Andor, but it also debuted its animated series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.

Lucasfilm’s anthology series of shorts was created by Dave Filoni, the producer of the Emmy-winning Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the co-creator of another Emmy-winning series, The Mandalorian.

Darker in tone than one might expect, the show delves into events that have unfolded in the Star Wars prequels and the Clone Wars series.

Fans will be treated to seeing the earliest days of Ahsoka Tano as well as unseen elements of her training with teacher Anakin Skywalker. Clone Wars vets Ashley Eckstein and Matt Lanter both reprise their respective voice roles.

Also key to the series is the fall of Count Dooku. The villain, played by the late Christopher Lee in the Star Wars prequels, is shown in a different light in the shorts. The Jedi master to apprentice Qui-Gon Jinn — played by Liam Neeson in the prequels and in Tales — is conflicted and fed up with the corruption of the Galactic Senate. This makes Dooku a powerful potential ally to be swayed by his eventual master Darth Sidious, voiced by Star Wars movie veteran Ian McDiarmid.

The show also features the voices of Jurassic World series star and Mandalorian director Bryce Dallas Howard, Clancy Brown, Theo Rossi and another Clone Wars star, James Arnold Taylor.

