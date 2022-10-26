Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Becoming mostly sunny and 68 today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

A vigorous area of low pressure aloft will move rapidly north from the western Tennessee Valley into the Ohio Valley today and weaken. A large area of surface high pressure will build in its wake across the Ohio Valley by Thursday then move toward New England by the end of the week. A few showers will accompany the low pressure tracking through the Ohio Valley today. Then cooler air will spread into the region by the weekend as high pressure sets up to our northeast. A new area of low pressure will track out of the Southern Plains toward the Ohio Valley during the first half of next week bringing our next chance for rain. Temperatures will be near seasonal normals for the next several days.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
