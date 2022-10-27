Cincinnati considering only trick-or-treating on weekends

Aleli Dimaculangan/Getty Images

(CINCINNATI, Ohio) — The city of Cincinnati is considering making trick-or-treating a weekend-only activity to keep children safer.

Council members Liz Keating, Reggie Harris, Scotty Johnson and Meeka Owens filed a motion Wednesday to move the popular candy-centric activity to early evening hours on a weekend since it gives more access to parents and guardians while avoiding rush hour traffic.

The city traditionally observes trick-or-treating on Halloween between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., local time, which the council says creates visibility and safety issues since the sun sets earlier in the fall.

“Moving the time one or two hours earlier would provide daylight and visibility for all; adding significant safety measures for our children and youth throughout the 52 neighborhoods in our city,” The council members said in their motion.

Pedestrian fatalities are 43% higher on Halloween than on other days, according to a study from Jama Network.

Children between 4 to 8 years old see a 10-fold increase in pedestrian deaths on Halloween, the study said.

Last year, the Cincinnati Police Department released tips to keep people safe for Halloween, which includes:

• An adult should always accompany young children while they are out trick-or-treating.

• Older kids who do not need an adult should always trick-or-treat in groups.

• Make sure you choose bright-colored costumes for your kids and give them things such as glowsticks or flashlights to use when the sun sets.

• Make sure you use the sidewalk whenever possible and walk in well-lit areas.

• Teach your kids never to enter a stranger’s home.

• Always check your child’s candy before letting them consume any.

• If you are driving during Halloween, use extreme caution while on the roadways. Watch for excited children out trick-or-treating or those whose vision may be obstructed by a costume.

