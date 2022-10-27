Thursday, October 27, 2022
Marvel boss Kevin Feige throws support behind James Gunn’s move to DC

By staff
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is throwing his support behind James Gunn’s move to DC.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Warner Bros. Discovery had picked Gunn and producer Peter Safran to be co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, making them the heads of the new division, which will replace DC Films.

Gunn has famously directed movies for both Marvel and DC. He is the filmmaker behind all three of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy films and DC’s The Suicide Squad.

At the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Wednesday, Feige told The Hollywood Reporter that he “speaks to Gunn almost every day” before he highlighted their most recent collaborations.

“We have a wonderful thing called the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special coming out, we have a wonderful thing called Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming out in May,” Feige said. “How he’ll have any time to work on DC until May I don’t know, but once he does have the time I’ll be very excited. I’ll be first in line.”

